Signature Wealth Strategies' Chip Munn makes Forbes list

As CEO of Signature Wealth, Munn has been a driving force in growing the group from a three-person team to a regional wealth management group with more than 45 members.

He and his team have built a thriving wealth management enterprise and he now oversees more than $1.7 billion of client assets.

“Signature was born out of the belief that every client, their lives and their future goals are unique and require individualized attention,” Munn said. “Above all, we wanted to build a company that really honored that belief and that allowed us to embrace innovative ideas about creating new services and experiences for our clients.”

Munn said he has spent half of his life as a financial planner.

He said it has been beneficial to the company to have 23/24 years of experience behind him, yet at 45, be someone his clients can hopefully count on to be around to help them navigate their financial planning as they approach and enter retirement.

“I have a lot of experience that is beneficial for us,” he said. “People want to feel like their financial planner is going to be with them as they get ready to retire. That is when people need us the most.”