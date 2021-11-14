Signature Wealth to serve up 7th Annual Day of Thanks at community shelter

FLORENCE, S.C. — On Nov. 24 — the Wednesday before Thanksgiving — Signature Wealth Strategies will serve up its Seventh Annual Day of Thanks meal at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter.
“It’s a blessing when you have, and even more of a blessing when you’re able to give,” said Chip Munn, managing partner.
The business is supported in its gift by Victors Restaurant, S&W Printing, Pepsi, M&M Printing and Graphics and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches.
Signature Wealth workers will turn out at the shelter and prepare the meal to be served to residents at the shelter and whoever else attends and wants, or needs, a meal.
Meals are shuttled out of the kitchen to diners in the shelter and out back on the sheltered picnic tables. Over the last six years the organization has served up than 2,000 meals.
“This is our seventh year of being able to do this with our other partners and the House of Hope. It is one of the things that our team really, we get as much out of it as we give,” Munn said. “It’s become something that’s really special for us to be able to participate.”
Munn said the day was designed as a way to give back to the community the company it serves.
“Many of our clients, not only are they philanthropic but they expect us to be too,” Munn said. “We thought this was a good way rather than sending out holiday gifts.”
“Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, our staff, volunteers and others, we’re able to make a genuine difference and provide a warm, Thanksgiving meal to those who may otherwise go without,” Munn said.
“We’re looking forward to spending time with the people. We’ve really come to enjoy that,” Munn said. “I can’t say enough about what a great organization it is. It makes it easy and fun to do great things with great people.”
Meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and is open to all who come. The shelter is located at 535 South Church Street in Florence.