Signature Wealth to serve up 7th Annual Day of Thanks at community shelter

FLORENCE, S.C. — On Nov. 24 — the Wednesday before Thanksgiving — Signature Wealth Strategies will serve up its Seventh Annual Day of Thanks meal at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter.

“It’s a blessing when you have, and even more of a blessing when you’re able to give,” said Chip Munn, managing partner.

The business is supported in its gift by Victors Restaurant, S&W Printing, Pepsi, M&M Printing and Graphics and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches.

Signature Wealth workers will turn out at the shelter and prepare the meal to be served to residents at the shelter and whoever else attends and wants, or needs, a meal.

Meals are shuttled out of the kitchen to diners in the shelter and out back on the sheltered picnic tables. Over the last six years the organization has served up than 2,000 meals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is our seventh year of being able to do this with our other partners and the House of Hope. It is one of the things that our team really, we get as much out of it as we give,” Munn said. “It’s become something that’s really special for us to be able to participate.”

Munn said the day was designed as a way to give back to the community the company it serves.