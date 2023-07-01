CHARLESTON, S.C — The novel “Tapestry: A Lowcountry Rapunzel” by Sophia Alexander was honored June 20 by the National Indie Excellence Awards in its 17th annual book competition.

It is the second novel in a trilogy to receive the NIEA Medallion for Southeast Fiction. The novel is echoing the success of its predecessor, “Silk: Caroline's Story,” in NIEA’s 16th annual awards. This Southern Gothic family saga, inspired by local families, is set primarily in Kingstree and Greeleyville.

“I think I was excited about this [award] because it’s regional fiction so it was like it was saying this is a Southern book you know, and that kind of always thrills me to have that validated,” Alexander said. “I consider these Southern gothic.”

Alexander has a special connection to the Southeast due to her interest in genealogy, her family tree and heritage.

“I feel like this is the area where people would probably appreciate [the novel] the most because it should have something familiar about it,” Alexander said.

The Silk Trilogy tells of the lives and loves of three consecutive generations of resilient women, each profoundly affected by a single antagonist in the form of intense, inflexible Jessie Bell. Much of “Tapestry: A Lowcountry Rapunzel” takes place during the 1920s, only somewhat-roaring in the rural South. It's about a pair of resilient sisters who face separation and trauma at the hands of their stepmother, Jessie, and yet find their way, despite everything.

NIEA judges self-publishers and independent publishers who produce the highest quality books. Its experts come from various disciplines of the industry, including publishers, editors, authors and book designers.

"It is always a treat to facilitate NIEA and witness the process of quite literally delving into the granular depth of printed matter we receive,” NIEA President Doug Fogelson said. “Our jurors submerged into each individual title throughout every distinct category or genre, analyzing entries against their peers and the genre itself, to ultimately result in those now featured on our website. It would appear that the recent pandemic years have been a boon for authors — NIEA continues to remain very competitive."

“Homespun,” the third and final installment in the trilogy, was released in April. Readers looking to dive into this Southern Gothic series can visit the author’s blog at https://authorsophiaalexander.blogspot.com/p/buy-my-books.html or her Amazon author page at https://amazon.com/author/sophia.alexander.

Alexander is the mother of two young adults and a number of manuscripts. A full-time author with a passion for genealogy, she is a graduate of the College of Charleston and Bastyr University, where she earned a doctorate in naturopathic medicine — and so her characters are often found swallowing decoctions or slathering on herbal salves.

“I used to feel like [writing and science] were completely different but then I found out that some of my favorite authors actually came from science backgrounds too, and I think it gives us a sort of maybe objectivity and kind of a certain understanding of life,” Alexander said.

The Silk Trilogy, her debut work, has also garnered accolades from Readers’ Favorite, Chanticleer International, the Historical Fiction Company, Book Excellence, the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, Shelf Unbound, American Fiction Awards, IndieBRAG, and Literary Titan.