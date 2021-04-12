Simple act of kindness turns into Wonderful Wednesdays

Kirby said next month two other local businesses will be chosen as recipients of their random acts of kindness.

“It has been so rewarding, I have felt blessed,” Kirby said of the decision to start Wonderful Wednesday. “I can speak for both Angela and I in that Wonderful Wednesdays has probably blessed us even more than those we try to surprise. We have loved getting to know other business owners on a personal level and have enjoyed learning of their businesses and how they support our community.”

Pruitt said they want people to know about all the community has to offer. She said there is a lot more than Walmart and Target. She said when shopping with local merchants the money is funneled back into the community.

“When Wonderful Wednesday began, it was only Angela and I,” Kirby said. “We are now using it as a platform to begin to truly educate our community as to the products and services that we locally offer. Other business owners are now accompanying us in the surprises. Our goal is that people will learn where they can obtain items locally, and that when they need an item they would search it out locally with our hometown businesses instead of purchasing, for example, over the internet or at a big box store.”