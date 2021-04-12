Simple act of kindness turns into Wonderful Wednesdays

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wonderful Wednesdays, created as a random act of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic, means two lucky small-business owners in Florence will receive a bouquet of flowers and words of encouragement on the first Wednesday of the month.
Dr. Leslie Kirby, owner of Lifetime Hearing in Florence, wanted to bring a little cheer to fellow small-business owners in Florence during COVID. She approached another small-business owner in downtown Florence, Angela Pecca, owner of Consider the Lilies, with her ideas.
Kirby and Pecca came up with the idea to surprise two small hometown businesses each week with flowers. They have now tapered off to once a month. Along with flowers, the two women provide words of encouragement, praise and a video telling something about their services.
“Kevin Smith from Radio Free Florence has now volunteered his time and talents to compose our videos,” Kirby said. “He just recently started with us taking Wonderful Wednesdays to the next level. Before he joined forces with us, it was I who did an informal conversational video with the business owner, and then I would put it out on Facebook for our community to watch and share.”
The pair has surprised 40 or more businesses.
“We have had several great reactions, especially since our community now almost looks forward to where we are surprising next,” Kirby said. “We have had several cry. This has been a very emotional year for business owners. And the men in particular have loved receiving flowers! They’re a little awkward at first because they typically don’t receive flowers, but then they love it.”
Last Wednesday, Kirby and Pecca were joined by several members of the community who met them outside Julia Belle’s Restaurant on Lucas Street to surprise owner Fran Snell with a bouquet of flowers from Consider the Lilies.
The next stop was just down the road at Two Girls Treasure, which is in the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. The entourage surprised owner Dianne Pruitt with flowers, too.
Both business owners had stories to tell about how they arrived at the name of their business that had to do with special members of their family.
Snell said Julia Belle’s is named for her great-grandmother, Julia Belle Young, who was born in 1881. She said Julia Belle was a “strong-willed and hard-working” mother of eight children who had a “gentle and loving heart.”
Pruitt named her business in honor of her mother and sister who enjoyed shopping together, especially in shops similar to Two Girls Treasures. Pruitt said her mother has died this is her way of paying tribute to her.
Julia Belle’s
Julia Belle’s has been in business for about six years, starting in the big red barn at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. In July 2020, the restaurant moved to 2106-50 W. Lucas St. in Florence. Snell said she is preparing to open another restaurant at the Pee Dee Farmers Market soon in their previous location. This restaurant with a different name and menu will have limited lunch hours.
Snell said Julia Belle’s is a family-friendly restaurant with “family values, farm fresh food and genuine Southern hospitality” at the heart of the restaurant.
“I try to support the local farmers market and purchase local whenever possible,” Snell said.
Snell said Wednesday’s visit from Kirby and Pecca was a total surprise.
“I had no idea,” she said. “It makes you feel remembered. We work so hard and don’t always feel noticed. I am happy. I think this is awesome.”
Snell said COVID has been really difficult for most small-business owners. She said the orders for the catering portion of her business were all canceled during COVID. She said her clientele is finally coming back. She said many weeks she felt lucky just to make payroll. She said her suppliers were even having difficulty keeping up with orders during the worst of the pandemic.
Julie Belle’s offers Southern comfort food and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Two Girls Treasure
Two Girls Treasure features vintage furniture and interior décor, including a brand of DIY products specifically for furniture and cabinets called Iron Orchid Designs products. The shop also offers classes for DIY projects.
Pruitt said, “We were all created to create.”
She said “all things have potential” and Two Girls Treasure is 8,600 square feet of space filled with hidden treasures with lots of potential from fine china to Christmas ornaments to second-hand chests.
Pruitt said she it was a wonderful surprise to be chosen as this month’s recipient of flowers and visit.
“I have been following Leslie on Facebook,” Pruitt said. “She is such a lovely human being. I am amazed by her.”
Pruitt said Kirby recognized early on in the lockdown how frightened small-business owners were at what was happening. She made it her mission to be uplifting to others, Pruitt said.
Pruitt said she will be celebrating her 7th anniversary at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market during the annual plant sale at the end of this month. To celebrate her anniversary, Pruitt said, she has a spectacular sale planned.
“It has been an amazing and incredible journey, a lot of fun and a lot of hard work,” she said.
Pruitt said her child and her husband, Scott, work along with her. She said her staff has become like family.
“We look out for each other,” Pruit said.
Two Girl Treasure is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kirby said next month two other local businesses will be chosen as recipients of their random acts of kindness.
“It has been so rewarding, I have felt blessed,” Kirby said of the decision to start Wonderful Wednesday. “I can speak for both Angela and I in that Wonderful Wednesdays has probably blessed us even more than those we try to surprise. We have loved getting to know other business owners on a personal level and have enjoyed learning of their businesses and how they support our community.”
Pruitt said they want people to know about all the community has to offer. She said there is a lot more than Walmart and Target. She said when shopping with local merchants the money is funneled back into the community.
“When Wonderful Wednesday began, it was only Angela and I,” Kirby said. “We are now using it as a platform to begin to truly educate our community as to the products and services that we locally offer. Other business owners are now accompanying us in the surprises. Our goal is that people will learn where they can obtain items locally, and that when they need an item they would search it out locally with our hometown businesses instead of purchasing, for example, over the internet or at a big box store.”
“I have learned about so many businesses in town through doing Wonderful Wednesday,” Pecca said.
As a small-business owner herself, Pecca said, she doesn’t always have the time to discover new businesses. That is one reason for highlighting these business on Facebook in a video, she said.
Pecca said she has even gained a following and new customers through Wonderful Wednesdays.
“Wonderful Wednesdays is just our beginning,” Kirby said. “There’s much more to come.”
Consider the Lilies is at 184 W. Evans St. in downtown Florence. Lifetime Hearing in Florence is at 522 W. Palmetto St.