FLORENCE, S.C. – The Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT), a division of Florence-Darlington Technical College, has been awarded Xometry’s Excellence in Manufacturing Award for the year of 2022. This is SiMT’s fifth consecutive year being recognized for this award.

“The SiMT manufacturing team is ecstatic and honored to once again receive the Xometry Excellence in Manufacturing award,” Associate Vice President of SiMT Tressa Gardner said. “For the fifth consecutive year, our team has met Xometry’s high standards for quality, professionalism, and on-time delivery of 3D printed parts. We have not wavered in 2023 and plan to fulfill Xometry’s requirements for the foreseeable future.”

Each year, Xometry, an online platform that can provide a near-instant price quote on the manufacturing of custom parts, recognizes their top manufacturing partners who demonstrate exceptional commitment to quality, responsiveness, professionalism, and timeliness in the industry. The SiMT has been a recipient of this award every year since 2018.

"We are incredibly proud of the SiMT team for consistently demonstrating an unparalleled level of excellence, skill and dedication,” Xometry's Senior Vice President of Global Network Operations, Kim White said. "They are an invaluable partner and their expertise in additive manufacturing only strengthens the Xometry ecosystem.”

Xometry’s website boasts an AI powered platform that can generate a price, lead time, and can give feedback of the manufacturability of any given part. Customers using Xometry can access the production capacity of over 10,000 manufacturers with wide-ranging capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, injection molding, laser and sheet cutting, sheet metal fabrication, and more.

The SiMT is one of the many manufacturers that are capable of providing the services that Xometry helps to pair the end user with.

Currently, the SiMT utilizes five different additive processes including: Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Fused Deposition Modeling, and Polyjet. As a cutting-edge technology center, SiMT provides access to state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for research, development, and production. SiMT is a valuable resource for individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking to improve their knowledge, skills, and competitiveness in the manufacturing and technology sectors.