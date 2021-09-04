SiMT provides training for today's workforce

FLORENCE, S.C. – Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Since the first official Labor Day holiday in the late 19th century, the workforce in America has changed, and the skills needed to do today’s jobs reflect the technological advancements in recent years.
Florence-Darlington Technical College provides instruction for many different skills needed in today’s workforce.
Dr. Mark A. Roth, vice president of technology and manufacturing at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center (SiMT) at Florence-Darlington Technical College, says today’s skilled workers are valued more than ever.
Roth said at SiMT people are trained to be work-ready employees in entry-level positions in the workforce. He said they provide immediate training in as little as six weeks. He said the truck driver training classes can be accomplished in about five weeks, which trains a person for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) exam.
Roth said people like the short time it takes to become CDL certified and the starting salary range.
Lauren Holland, assistant vice president of corporate and workforce development, said drivers can start out making $40,000 to $50,000, and there is a high demand for them.
The CDL program and some health care programs are the most in demand, she said.
“Those who receive their CDL get employment right away,” Roth said.
Holland said SiMT provide mostly certificates in areas such as welding, health care [certified nursing assistant (CNA), CPR instructor, phlebotomy technical, administrative medical assistant, medical coding and others] and others.
She said SiMT works with employers to provide refresher and new skills training for existing workers as well.
Roth said SiMT also provides industry-specific skills so that employees already in the workforce can move up or acquire additional skills to do their job.
Holland said SiMT helps industries with specific training needs as the skill sets of their workers change. One industry needed its maintenance crew trained because its welding skills were limited. Holland said SiMT was able provide the training that was needed.
The goal is to provide an ongoing pool of prospective candidates for area manufacturing and industry jobs.
Roth said students coming out of high school are realizing they don’t necessarily need a four-year college degree to excel professionally or financially in today’s job market.
He said there are many well-paying jobs available with a two-year technical degree or through certified training programs.
“We put people to work faster,” he said.
Roth said it is his job to oversee SiMT corporate workforce development.
Holland said they train about 3,000 students per year.
Roth said some of these students are still in high school, while most are 18 and older. He said some of them are seeking an entry-level job and others are coming in for additional training for their job or to advance.
“A lot of our students have a college degree from somewhere but are here getting technical training for their job,” Holland said.
Roth said the nature of education is changing. He said in the future he sees people have to back to school every couple of years for additional training or to get certification to move to the next job level.
“We will be growing and expanding,” Roth said. “I think technical education is coming into its own. Technical schools are becoming noticed more.”
He said students coming out of high school are starting to question whether to attend a four-year institution with the rising cost of tuition or to attend a technical college, where they can learn a trade or specific skill set without having to go into debt.
He said jobs requiring liberal arts degrees are not in as high demand.
“Technical jobs are the ones coming open,” Roth said.
He said the baby boomers are retiring and a workforce is needed to replace them.
Roth said technical education is a vital resource for this area. He said the whole institution can be life changing for many people, He said it can be generational changing for some.
Holland said they had one student who was homeless, living out of his car. He took the CDL training and by the end of the course had a job with benefits.
“That was life changing,” she said.
“We have the wherewithal to supply business and industry with skilled workers and to help them skill up,” Roth said. “Our students are ready, willing and able to work.
“We have a lot of success stories of people who have been promoted after completing their training. It is very rewarding to hear their stories.”