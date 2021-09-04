SiMT provides training for today's workforce

“We put people to work faster,” he said.

Roth said it is his job to oversee SiMT corporate workforce development.

Holland said they train about 3,000 students per year.

Roth said some of these students are still in high school, while most are 18 and older. He said some of them are seeking an entry-level job and others are coming in for additional training for their job or to advance.

“A lot of our students have a college degree from somewhere but are here getting technical training for their job,” Holland said.

Roth said the nature of education is changing. He said in the future he sees people have to back to school every couple of years for additional training or to get certification to move to the next job level.

“We will be growing and expanding,” Roth said. “I think technical education is coming into its own. Technical schools are becoming noticed more.”

He said students coming out of high school are starting to question whether to attend a four-year institution with the rising cost of tuition or to attend a technical college, where they can learn a trade or specific skill set without having to go into debt.