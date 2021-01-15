Single-day record of 93 coronavirus deaths in SC include a Florence County young adult

As of Wednesday, 4,168,325 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 11,153 on Wednesday. The rate of positivity was 16.5%.

To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

Of the 11,307 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,548 are occupied (84.44%). Of those, 25.39% are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,740 ICU beds in the state, 1,430 are occupied (82.18%). Of those, 473 (19.51%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 313,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 146,219 have been administered (46.7%).

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.