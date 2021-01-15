Single-day record of 93 coronavirus deaths in SC include a Florence County young adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the single-day record 93 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Friday in South Carolina, seven were from Florence County, and that included a young adult.
A young adult is defined by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as somebody age 18 to 34.
The previous record for deaths reported in a single day was 74, which happened twice.
The figures still were not complete because of an “internal systems issue” that has been plaguing DHEC all week. The agency continued to say the numbers will be updated once the issue was resolved.
Of the 1,845 confirmed cases that DHEC reported Friday, 185 were from Pee Dee counties. Florence County led with 75 cases (plus six probable cases). Darlington County reported 38 (4 probable), followed by Dillon County (32), Marion County (17/1), Williamsburg County (15) and Marlboro County (8).
At least 3,600 confirmed cases were reported for each of the five previous days.
Greenville County led the state with 191 confirmed cases. It also reported 16 confirmed deaths. Spartanburg County reported 11 confirmed deaths.
Since March, South Carolina has reported 341,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34,370 probable cases, 5,513 deaths and 524 probable deaths.
As of Wednesday, 4,168,325 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 11,153 on Wednesday. The rate of positivity was 16.5%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,307 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,548 are occupied (84.44%). Of those, 25.39% are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,740 ICU beds in the state, 1,430 are occupied (82.18%). Of those, 473 (19.51%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 313,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 146,219 have been administered (46.7%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.