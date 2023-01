Crew members worked Saturday on a sewer repair/road repair project on U.S. 52 in Lake City. A sinkhole has U.S. 52, Ron McNair Boulevard, closed between Tractor Supply and the Lake Swamp Bridge in Lake City. Work on the hole started out as sewer maintenance and progressed from there. Detours along U.S. 378 to North Matthew Road or along Church Street are in place. Pumps are being used to move sewage around the hole.