Sip, Shop & WIN to be held Aug. 29 in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Sip, Shop & WIN will give shoppers a chance to support Lake City merchants and treat themselves to some wine and shopping on Saturday, Aug. 29.
There will also be a chance to win a grand prize during Sip, Shop & WIN. Presented by Visit Lake City, SC, and the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce, this event is an opportunity to drive customers to Lake City to discover what downtown has to offer.
The event is from 2 to 6 p.m. Twenty-nine participating merchants will offer a variety of wine for free tastings while enticing customers to patronize their store or restaurant. For every $20 a customer spends with a participating downtown Lake City merchant, restaurants included, the sales receipt counts as one entry to the grand prize, which includes a stay at The Inn at the Crossroads.
The majority of participating merchants are offering end-of-summer sales; for example, Main Street Mercantile is offering a 70% and beyond storewide blowout sale. Two Lake City art galleries will be open as well. Charles Clary’s “Memento Morididdle” will be on display in the Jones-Carter Gallery, and “Environment for Connections” will be showing in TRAX Visual Art Center featuring more than 15 area artists and their unique styles and mediums.
Sip Co. Wine & Beer will have a food truck and a live band at its location at 116 N. Church St.
“After seeing the struggles faced by many of our local businesses due to COVID-19, we knew we had to help," said Visit Lake City, SC, Events Coordinator Shady Rodgers. "Sip, Shop & WIN will showcase a weekend of huge sales paired with samplings of fine wines to encourage shoppers to come downtown and support our local shops, restaurants, and galleries."
There is no cost to participate in Sip, Shop & Win. Sales receipts must be submitted by 6:30 p.m. at the Visit Lake City, SC, office at 110 E. Main St. The drawing is at 7 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.
Customers are advised to wear face masks and practice social distancing where possible.
