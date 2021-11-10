Six families graduate from Lighthouse Ministries Strengthening Families Program

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six families have graduated from the Lighthouse Ministries Strengthening Families Program.

Lighthouse Ministries announced Tuesday that the second cycle of families had graduated from the 14-week program.

“I had fun at the Strengthening Families Program," said Madison, a child who graduated from the program. "I learned how to listen to my parents and always be polite to others. I met a lot of nice friends. Thank you, Lighthouse Ministries, for a fun 14 weeks of strengthening families.”

The Strengthening Families Program is sponsored by a grant from the Children’s Trust of South Carolina. It serves families with children ages 6 to 11 through local partners in settings that include community centers, schools, and churches. It is designed to help families develop positive discipline practices.

The program also practices skills on staying resilient in tough times, reducing conflict, improving parenting skills, and assisting children with social skills, relationships, and school performance.

The 14 sessions, which always begin with a family meal, typically last two hours and include parents and children meeting separately to work with group leaders before coming together for shared activities to finish.

The six graduating families are the second group of families to graduate this year. Lighthouse Ministries anticipates graduating 23 families by the third cycle in 2021.

