Six Florence One Schools students selected for all-state chorus
Six Florence One Schools students selected for all-state chorus

All-State Chorus

Six students were honored by the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees for being selected for the all-state chorus. Three of the students were traveling with their chorus and were represented by their mothers at the board meeting.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six Florence One Schools students will be heading to Winthrop in March to participate in the South Carolina Music Educators Association All-State Choral Clinic.

South Florence's Morgan Matney (alto), Tyler Russell (bass), Jennings Thompson (bass), West Florence’s Bailey Barefoot and Mariah Docherty (both sopranos) and Wilson’s Joshua Burks (tenor) were honored by the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees Thursday evening. 

"Selection for All-State represents the highest honor a music student can achieve at the state level, and auditions are extremely competitive," Dr. Erick Figueras, director of arts and innovative programs for the district, said in a news release. "We are proud of these hard-working students and their extraordinary teachers who will be representing Florence 1 Schools at Winthrop University in March." 

Auditions for the all-state program were virtual this year, and the students were selected from participants who competed state-wide.

The students were taught by Andy Dibble (South Florence), Nikki Raines (West Florence) and L. Megerlyn Davis (Wilson).

The All-State Chorus program was organized to provide an opportunity for superior choral students in South Carolina to sing together and to represent South Carolina in statewide events.

The All-State Chorus weekend has been scheduled for March 3-5, 2022. 

