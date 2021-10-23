Six injured in Saturday morning Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Six people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting at a Florence club.

Florence Police responded at 2:53 a.m. to 811 South Irby Street, the Players Club. Upon arrival officers located "several victims and rendered aid until they could be transported to the hospital by EMS," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the shooting.

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Goliver@CityofFlorence.com.