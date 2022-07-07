Six receive Eagle Scout awards

FLORENCE, S.C. — Six Scouts recently received the Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor at Florence's First Presbyterian Church.

Dr. Alva Whitehead charged the new Eagle Scouts to always live the the Scout Oath and Scout Law. State Rep. Jay Jordan presented the each of the new Eagle Scouts with a United States flag that had been flown over the state Capitol. The six Eagle Scouts — Weaver Whitehead, Drew Arthur, Emerson Kahn, Aidan McCown, T.J. Ervin and Ansh Upadhyay — have a combined 50 years of scouting.

Whitehead is the 17-year-old son of Emily and Weave Whitehead. He has an older sister, Amelia, and two younger brothers, Hugh and James. He was born into a heritage of scouting. His great-grandfather, E.M. Ervin, was awarded the Silver Beaver by the Pee Dee Area Council for his contributions to scouting. His grandfather, Alva Whitehead, earned his Eagle Scout in Lake City. His father and two uncles, Van Whitehead and Edmund Whitehead, are Troop 477 Eagle Scouts.

Weaver’s path to Eagle began as a first-grader in Cub Scout Pack 475. He was part of a group of boys that had great fun learning the basics of scouting. He has especially fond memories of campouts at Camp Sexton, losing boots in the mud bog and campfire songs. After receiving his Arrow of Light, he moved on to Troop 477 at First Presbyterian Church. He has held the positions of quartermaster, chaplain aid and patrol leader. In 2019, he completed his ordeal for the Order of the Arrow. He enjoyed many summer camps at Camp Coker and in 2019, participated in one of scouting’s greatest adventures, a 54-mile hike at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

His Eagle Scout Project had two parts. He constructed and installed wood duck boxes on Jeffries Creek behind Naturally Outdoors. He also made water trail markers that he used to mark the Jeffries Creek path from Naturally Outdoors to Jeffries Creek Park. He is thankful to Hunter Morgan for his guidance, help and encouragement with his project.

A junior at Trinity Collegiate School, Weaver is involved in various academic and athletic endeavors. He has been selected for the National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society and Junior Classical League Honor Society. He has played football and baseball and participated in cross country and track and field. At his church, First Presbyterian, he is a participant in Youth Group and has served on the Youth Leadership Council.

In Weaver’s words (from his Eagle application): “Scouting has shown me new ways to experience nature like I had not before by teaching me the principles of leave-no-trace camping. From my early childhood, I have grown up in nature. I have paddled along Black Mingo, a tributary to Black River, explored the woods around my house, and hunted for deer, ducks, and doves. My experiences of growing up in the country provided me with a higher level of respect and interaction with nature, but scouting expanded upon my views of conservation for future generations. Achieving the Eagle scout award marks a new chapter in my life. I hope to go to college to get a four year degree and then advance to a professional degree in law, medicine, or environmental science. Looking forward, I plan to continue applying the virtues of scouting in my everyday life. Whether it is academically, spiritually, or physically, scouting has impacted my life in more ways than I can count.”

James "Emerson" Kahn is 18 years old and a senior in the International Baccalaureate program at Wilson High School. He is the oldest of seven children — Carolyn, George, Caroline, Evelyn, Bobby and Maggie. Kahn is the first in his immediate family to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He is celebrating with his father and stepmother, Noah and Elizabeth Kahn, and his mother, Catherine Martin.

Kahn earned his Middle Years Diploma in the International Baccalaureate program and graduated in early June from the diploma program. While at Wilson, he participated in the Chess Club and the Robotics Club. Throughout high school, Kahn has spent extensive time modifying computer programs, coding, and playing interactive games with friends. He spent countless hours studying and preparing for his bar mitzvah, which he accomplished in 2017. He has an interest in reading, learning languages and in addition to Spanish, is working to teach himself German and Japanese in order to better communicate with people around the world. After graduation, Kahn will be attending Clemson University with plans to major in computer science.

Kahn began his scouting journey in the Coastal Carolina Council as a Cub Scout with his brother, George. After moving to Florence in 2015, Kahn joined the Pee Dee Area Council and Troop 477 as a Boy Scout. While a member of Troop 477, Kahn has participated in numerous paddling and hiking adventures including backpacking the Wind River Range in Wyoming. He enjoyed attending the International Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, multiple snow skiing trips and many other outings. He volunteered during the Pecan Festival, learned service and leadership skills through the different positions he held within the troop. He earned 26 merit badges and the Bronze Palm. Kahn was nominated for and became a member of the Order of the Arrow.

For his Eagle Scout project, Kahn planned and constructed a gaga ball pit at the Beth Israel Congregation here in Florence. He and his fellow Scouts prepared the site located next to the synagogue and constructed the playing area from raw materials. This addition to the synagogue will provide children of the congregation with activity for years to come.

Kahn's experience with Scouts and Troop 477 has provided him with numerous opportunities for growth and leadership. He is proud to join all the others who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout and will carry those skills he learned for a lifetime.

Upadhyay is the 18-year-old son of Harry and Falu Upadhyay. He has a younger brother, Yaksh Upadhyay, who is also a Boy Scout. Upadhyay will be the first Eagle Scout in his family.

Upadhyay is going into his sophomore year at the University of South Carolina and is double majoring in public health and cyber intelligence with a minor in business administration. In high school, Upadhyay served as a captain of his soccer team during his junior year and served as president of the Future Business Leaders of America after recharting the organization at Wilson High. In 2021, he placed fourth nationally for his strategic social media campaign.

At USC, Upadhyay is an active member of the Carolina Faith Center and is also a brother in the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

While scouting, Upadhyay has been able to go on many adventures with Troop 477 including Camp Coker, numerous camping and lake trips, hiking on the Appalachian trail, the Joyce Kilmer National Forest and Philmont Scout Ranch. He has also been on multiple snow ski trips, whitewater rafting at the Nantahala outdoor center, and swimming with manatees in Florida.

For his Eagle Scout project. Upadhyay designed and built a gear rack for the Wilson High soccer team to give them a place to hang their bags and equipment when not in use.

Timothy "T.J." K. Ervin Jr. is the 18-year-old son of Tim and Leslie Ervin and the grandson of Dr. Rick and Diane Ervin and Chireen and the late Randell Hyler. He is also big brother to Jessie Ervin.

Ervin graduated from West Florence High School in June with plans to attend Charleston Southern University this fall. He plans to study finance with plans of becoming a certified public accountant. While attending West Florence, Ervin has also been taking college classes at Florence-Darlington Technical College with the dual-enrollment program and will have already finished 30 credits toward his college degree at the end of this term. While at West Florence High School, T.J. was in the Beta Club, Bible Club, Future Business Leaders of America and also on the Academic Challenge Team.

Ervin has been with scouting since he was able to join as a Tiger Scout with Pack 402. He has attended Camp Coker through the years as well as almost every Order of the Arrow events. Ervin attended the National Scout Jamboree in Virginia and had been hoping to attend Philmont but due to COVID pandemic he was unable to before completing his scouting journey.

Ervin is active in his church at South Florence Baptist Church. He is active in the youth ministries, but also mentors and teaches 5k-5th grade. During his time while in the youth group, Ervin has participated in many mission trips locally and nationally, like in New Orleans and Cincinnati, Ohio. He also spends his Wednesday morning at a prayer breakfast at Bazen’s before going to school with other church members.

With the help with Pastor Jim Grigg, Ervin implemented Grigg's vision for the church by transforming the area outside the church into a prayer garden as his Eagle Scout project. He was instrumental in the recruitment of volunteers and execution of the plans for the prayer garden. Ervin and other youth members spent their fall break working on the prayer garden, which can be used as a place for personal reflection and prayer.

McCown is the 14-year-old son of Drs. Heather and Sam McCown. He is the brother of Samuel, Sarah and Ethan McCown. McCown will soon join his uncle Chad McCown, his father. Sam McCown, his brother Samuel McCown, his brother Ethan McCown and many of his friends as Eagle Scouts from Troop 477.

McCown is at the top of his class as a freshman at West Florence High School where he plans to graduate, move on to a four-year college and major in pre-med or engineering. He is on the Florence composite mountain biking team, Magic City Rollers. In the 2021 season, the team finished fifth in the state. McCown is active in his church and family life. He participates in a variety of projects with Central United Methodist Church. The week after Christmas he participated in Santahacthie. During this time, he helped renovate homes for the less fortunate. McCown plans to continue doing Santahacthie in the years to come and to come back as a young adult in college.

While scouting, McCown has traveled to various destinations with Troop 477. He has skied in North Carolina, hiked at Ellicott Rock, hiked in the Appalachian Mountains and camped at Camp Coker and Camp Barstow. He plans to attend the trip to the National Boy Scout Ranch in Philmont, New Mexico with Troop 477 in June. While scouting, McCown has held many leadership positions to help his troop. He has earned 36 merit badges, and the Bronze, Gold & Silver Eagle Palms. McCown became a member of the Order of the Arrow during his time with Troop 477.

For his Eagle Scout project, McCown performed a landscaping project for the Pee Dee Land Trust. For this project, he and the Scouts took a vacant lot next to the Pee Dee land Trust's new office and remodeled it. In this project to clean up the downtown area they planted over 100 plants. With the help of the Scouts and the local community members they were able to finish planting the urban garden in a day.

Troop 477, the scouting ministry at First Presbyterian Church, has made it possible for Aidan to experience things that many would not experience in a lifetime.

Arthur is the son of Andy and Leigh Ann Arthur. He has two younger brothers, Will and Luke, who are also Boy Scouts. He has followed in the footsteps of his grandfathers, Bruce Clark and Jim Arthur, his father, Andy Arthur, and his uncle Evan Jeffords in pursuing Eagle Scout.

Arthur is a 17-year-old junior at South Florence High School. His plans include attending college to major in the field of business administration. He is a member of the National Honor Society. During his time at South Florence, he has enjoyed the track team as a distance runner and the golf team. In middle school, he was a member of the Wilson High School Golf team and was able to participate in the Lower State Championship in Hilton Head.

Arthur is a confirmed member of Central United Methodist Church. He has grown through Sunday School, children’s choir and youth group. He has participated in Santahatchie, a youth and adult ministry that repairs homes for those in need, and the Beds Ministry, a ministry that builds and delivers beds for children in need. He has attended Asbury Hills United Methodist Church camp in Cleveland, S.C., for six years. In his spare time, Arthur enjoys playing guitar.

As a Scout, Arthur was able to attend many memorable events with Troop 477. He attended Camp Coker, hiked in the Uwharrie National Forest, visited the National Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, camped underground in The Lost Sea cave in Tennessee and went whitewater rafting in North Carolina. He was nominated by fellow Scouts, and earned the Order of the Arrow. Arthur plans to continue to support his brothers and fellow Scouts as they pursue their scouting goals.

Arthur's Eagle Scout Project was a service project for All Saints Episcopal Church. He and his fellow Scouts repainted the parking lot lines for the church and school. He planned, measured and obtained supplies as well as having some donations from the community.