Six students awarded musical grants by Florence Symphony Guild

Mariah K. Melton is 10 years old and in the fourth grade at Latta Elementary School in Dillon. She was able to learn a piece on the piano in two weeks of taking classes so that she could audition. Her school music teacher is Becky Coleman.

Brice Ellison played the ukulele and sang during his audition. He is nine years old and in the fourth grade at Johnsonville Elementary School, Florence District 5. His music teacher is Allison Odom.

Adonis Rouse is in the fifth grade at Brockington Elementary School in Darlington. He auditioned without music. He does not know how to read music. He plays by ear. His music teacher is Gina Wilkerson.

“You have a very special talent,” Sheehy told the students. “We hope this award will further your musical talents.”