Six students awarded musical grants by Florence Symphony Guild

FLORENCE – Six young musicians are recipients of Kathleen Lazar Baskin – Florence Symphony Guild Musical Grants. The awards were announced on Thursday at a reception at the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation office on West Evans Street in Florence.
Guild member Michelene Sheehy thanked Baskin for “her vision of awarding musical grants to children in the Pee Dee and her financial support to make that vision possible.”
“Along with Ms. Kathleen is her family who also financially contributed as well as their support during this past year as the Florence Symphony Guild created the process to award the musical grants,” Sheehy said.
Students awarded musical grants are Ivory Belin, Sariya Washington, Ella Nova Gause, Mariah K. Melton, Brice Ellison and Adonis Rouse.
Ivory Belin is a seventh-grade student at Johnson Middle School, Florence District 4, who played the French horn during his audition. He also played the piano. He was nominated by Kamil Cooper, band director at Timmonsville High School.
Sariya Washington is a seventh-grader at Jonakin Middle School in Marion. She played the alto saxophone in the audition. She was nominated by band director Amber Tepedino. She was one of four students from the middle school who came together to audition.
Ella Nova Gause, 12, of Florence played the piano in her audition. She has been taking piano lessons for about three years. She is home-schooled by her mom at the Gause Academy. Her piano teacher is Janice Saulters.
Mariah K. Melton is 10 years old and in the fourth grade at Latta Elementary School in Dillon. She was able to learn a piece on the piano in two weeks of taking classes so that she could audition. Her school music teacher is Becky Coleman.
Brice Ellison played the ukulele and sang during his audition. He is nine years old and in the fourth grade at Johnsonville Elementary School, Florence District 5. His music teacher is Allison Odom.
Adonis Rouse is in the fifth grade at Brockington Elementary School in Darlington. He auditioned without music. He does not know how to read music. He plays by ear. His music teacher is Gina Wilkerson.
“You have a very special talent,” Sheehy told the students. “We hope this award will further your musical talents.”
The grants were made possible by Baskin and her family’s donations to the Florence Symphony Guild. A $10,000 gift presented to the FSG in November 2019 by Baskins was with the intent of developing a system for awarding musical grants to underserved children in the Florence and Pee Dee area. With $9,500 of that gift as seed money an endowment with Eastern Carolina Community Foundation was established. An additional $10,000 was donated to the endowment in honor of Baskin on her birthday by her family in September 2020. She donated an additional $10,000 and other small donations have been added to the endowment.
In January 2021, school districts in Florence, Marion, Dillon, and Darlington counties were contacted about the availability of the grant. Students auditioned before judges Mary Kevin Miller, Michael Best, and Symphony Guild members Joan Billheimer and Sheehy.
Sheehy said they will conduct audition again next year for musical grants.