Skeets, a Darlington County landmark restaurant, razed Tuesday morning

MECHANICSVILLE, S.C. -- The end of the line for Skeets Barbecue came a bit after 8 a.m. Tuesday when the shovel of a track hoe crashed into the roof, 11 years after it closed for the last time.

"They're getting ready to tear this building down but you can't tear memories down they stay with you," said Pastor Frankie Tanner as he preached and prayed over the land upon which sat the long-vacant restaurant.

Arrayed before Tanner, at the corner of North Old Charleston Road and SC 34 were members of the community and the Gardner family, descendants of Skeets and Libby Gardner who opened the barbecue place in 1969.

When he opened the restaurant, Skeets Gardner worked at Dixie Cup and had moved into Darlington County from Williamsburg County. He brought his recipe, and skill of cooking whole hogs with him.

"While it was open, 41, years, he was written up in the New York Times. His claim to fame was whole hog barbecue. Nobody else was doing that," said Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee who was on hand for the event. "He came from Williamsburg County which is hot pepper, vinegar and pepper."

"It was just a Darlington County landmark -- Thursday, Friday and Saturday night everybody came out to this place, it was packed. Skeets sat at the counter, watched a little black and white TV, bought himself a hearing aid to make like he couldn't hear so anything you said he'd pay no attention," Hardee said. "Miss Libby he walked around and the children cleaned the tables and the whole family took care of things."

Those children were Terri, Todd and Tripp.

"Skeets was real frugal. Miss Libby was real frugal," Hardee said.

Several commented after the service about how Miss Libby would cut cake thin enough to be able to read through.

"He was known for his liver hash. He called it meat hash and they have it a lot in Williamsburg County," Hardee said.

Hardee said he got a copy of the family recipe once, but it wasn't right.

"I tried to duplicate it all these years and I can't do it," Hardee said.

Skeets and Libby Gardner built a house in the mountains and Skeets fashioned himself a bedroom at the restaurant, Hardee said.

"About 2008-9, Libby died and Skeets retired," Hardee said.

"Eleven years ago today we came out here and Todd was laying dead out here with a bullet hole in his head, Tripp shot him," Hardee said. "He recently died in a jail cell in Marlboro County."

The restaurant, Hardee said, never reopened, and has sat vacant ever since.

"I just want to tell y'all thank you for being here," grandson Austin Gardner said as Tanner designated certain keepsakes to specific people.

To Austin Gardner, Tanner gave a personal letter and his father's journal.

"This place meant a lot to our family, still does even though things aren't perfect," Austin Gardner said. "I just want to say, for everything we've been through, God's been there."

"Long time ago I actually forgave Tripp for what happened and I just want to tell y'all this morning, not to prop myself up but to help you out, God showed me a long time ago if you want to be forgiven you have to forgive others," Austin Gardner said. "I forgave Tripp for what he did not because of him, but befause of Him. I prayed Tripp would end up in heaven."

"I say it's time, and it is time," said Terri Gardner Odom of tearing down the abandoned building. "I'm grateful to the people of Mechanicsville, that something new is going to come here. We all have memories. I appreciate all the support you have given our family through the years -- I mean all the years."

With that, Tanner gave a last prayer of transformation over the property.

A table was put up and bread was broken, in this case the bread was thinly sliced caramel cake.

The crowd thinned out, a sweep was made of the building to make sure all that remained inside were memories, the track hoe was started and with a few quick moves of the track hoe's joy stick the building was no more.

A pile of rubble grew.

Shortly afterward, there was no rubble pile, but a vacant lot.

Hardee said something good for the land is in the works, but just what was still up in the air.

