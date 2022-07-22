SLED called in to investigate Darlington County deputy-involved shooting

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- SLED has been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place Friday morning in Darlington County.

This is the 20th officer-involved-shooting in the state this year.

The incident took place between a Darligton County Sheriff's deputy and an armed man, identified by SLED in a press release as Ronnie Dewayne James, 65, of Hartsville. James was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

SLED conducts officer-involved shootings at the request of the involved agency and will present its findings to the solicitor's office.