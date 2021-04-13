 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SLED investigating fatal Timmonsville traffic stop
0 comments

SLED investigating fatal Timmonsville traffic stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Timmonsville man died Saturday in a Florence area hospital following an April 8 traffic stop by, pursuit by and altercation with Timmonsville Police.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the deceased as Charles Kevell Green, 33.

The incident started Saturday afternoon when a Timmonsville Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit before the offender crashed, according to a release from the coroner's office.

After the crash the officer and Green fought before Green was tasered.

"The offender was rendered medical assistance on scene by emergency medical units due to complaints of difficulty breathing. He was transported to a local hospital ER where he was admitted and subsequently died" Saturday evening, according to the release.

His body is scheduled for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer: Crowd at George Floyd arrest grew louder

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert