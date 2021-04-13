SLED investigating fatal Timmonsville traffic stop

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Timmonsville man died Saturday in a Florence area hospital following an April 8 traffic stop by, pursuit by and altercation with Timmonsville Police.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the deceased as Charles Kevell Green, 33.
The incident started Saturday afternoon when a Timmonsville Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit before the offender crashed, according to a release from the coroner's office.
After the crash the officer and Green fought before Green was tasered.
"The offender was rendered medical assistance on scene by emergency medical units due to complaints of difficulty breathing. He was transported to a local hospital ER where he was admitted and subsequently died" Saturday evening, according to the release.
His body is scheduled for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.