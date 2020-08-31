 Skip to main content
SLED investigating Mullins officer-involved shooting
MULLINS, S.C. — An officer-involved shooting Sunday evening is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. 

Agents are investigating an incident in which gunfire was exchanged during a confrontation between a man and an officer from the Mullins Police Department in Marion County.

Law enforcement was responding to a domestic call when the incident took place.

No injuries were reported from the incident. 

The incident in Marion County was the 29th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Mullins Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Mullins Police Department.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting, the division's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.

Investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter, including the involved officers and the individual in question. Further, the division will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

Information gathered in the investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

