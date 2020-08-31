SLED investigating Mullins officer-involved shooting

MULLINS, S.C. — An officer-involved shooting Sunday evening is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Agents are investigating an incident in which gunfire was exchanged during a confrontation between a man and an officer from the Mullins Police Department in Marion County.

Law enforcement was responding to a domestic call when the incident took place.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The incident in Marion County was the 29th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Mullins Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Mullins Police Department.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting, the division's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.