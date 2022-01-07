SLED: Man was armed when shot, killed by Florence County deputy

Statement from Sheriff TJ Joye in reference to Jan. 5th Officer Involved Shooting Incident

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence man shot and killed Wednesday by a Florence County sheriff's deputy was armed at the time, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division which is investigating the shooting.

Abdul Timmons, 27, was shot and killed "during a confrontation with a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff's Office," according to a media advisory from the state investigative agency.

When SLED has finished its investigation it will submit the information to the 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken indicated the shooting happened off Howe Springs Road.

Deputies on Wednesday had the South Oliver Drive blocked at its first intersection with South Dingle Drive and were allowing residents to depart the area but nobody to enter.