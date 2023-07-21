Sleep apnea is a condition caused when you repeatedly stop breathing for short episodes during sleep. According to a recent report by the American Medical Association, about 30 million people in the U.S. have sleep apnea, but only 6 million are diagnosed with the condition.

There are two main types of sleep apnea, central and obstructive. The most common type of sleep apnea in adults is Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). It is caused by breathing that becomes abnormal due to the closing or narrowing of the throat.

The second main type is Central sleep apnea (CSA), which is caused by changes in breathing controlled by the brain. This means the correct signals are not being sent by the brain to make you breathe regularly while asleep. It’s not uncommon for people with sleep apnea to be completely unaware of changes in their breathing. Some people may experience sudden startled awakenings or gasping for air.

Some of the most common symptoms of sleep apnea are:

Loud snoring

Daytime fatigue

Sleepiness

Trouble staying asleep

Morning headaches

Dry mouth, or sore throat upon waking up

Restlessness

Unrefreshing sleep

Tiredness and fatigue can easily be related to everyday stress. For this reason, it may take time for people to recognize that there is a problem. Often it is a bed partner or spouse who may suggest someone with sleep apnea seek a physician’s opinion to be diagnosed.

Obstructive sleep apnea can happen at any age and can be potentially dangerous if left untreated. Studies have shown that people with sleep apnea are at a higher risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, abnormal heart rhythm, stroke, and mood disorders, amongst many other possible complications. Treatment can help decrease this risk.

One option to test for sleep apnea can be done by an overnight in-lab sleep study or Home Sleep Apnea Test (HSAT). Which type of testing is used depends on a patient’s medical conditions (such as cardiac disease, history of stroke, etc.) and severity of symptoms. An in-lab sleep study, also called a polysomnogram, is performed at a sleep center overnight. During the study, various sensors will be placed on your body to monitor brain wave activity, breathing, movement, oxygen levels, and heart rhythm. This type of study provides the most accurate and detailed information and is considered the “gold standard” for diagnosing sleep apnea.

Another alternative sleep study involves being done at home. It is performed at home by yourself with a small monitor that records the information. This test can be a valuable alternative used only for diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Someone with other sleep problems or medical conditions such as severe heart failure, stroke, Guillain-Barre syndrome, ALS, severe COPD, or a need for oxygen may interfere with the interpretation of the study and is not recommended for a home sleep study. For this reason, they will require a more comprehensive evaluation.

A negative home sleep test does not rule out OSA. If there is a continued high suspicion of OSA, the general recommendation is to have a follow-up overnight in-lab sleep test. Consult with your primary care doctor or specialized sleep medicine doctor for more information if you or someone you know is struggling with symptoms of sleep apnea.