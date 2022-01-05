 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slim Chickens to come to Florence, eight other South Carolina cities
FLORENCE, S.C. – Another chicken restaurant is coming to Florence. 

QSR, a magazine serving the food-service industry, recently reported that uncle and nephew Larry and Jody Chandler would be bringing nine Slim Chickens restaurants to the Palmetto State including a location in Florence. 

The Chandlers are franchisers of several Firehouse Subs locations in South Carolina and North Carolina. 

The article does not list a Florence location for the restaurant or a timetable for construction and opening of it. 

Slim Chickens was founded in 2003 in Fayetteville, Ark. It has around 150 locations in the United States with more locations in the United Kingdom and Kuwait. The restaurant specializes in various chicken items including wings, tenders, sandwiches and chicken and waffles. 

Florence is home to several chicken restaurants including KFC, Zaxbys, Chick-fil-A,  Maryland Fried Chicken, BTJ's Wings, and Buffalo Wild Wings. 

There is also a Wingstop to be located next to Five Guys at the Florence Mall. 

