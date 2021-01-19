Small Business Administration ready to help businesses navigate PPP applications

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina small businesses looking for help to make it through the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic have another chance to do so.

Gregg White, South Carolina district director for the Small Business Administration, provided an overview of the rollout of the latest paycheck protection program loans during a conference call held Tuesday afternoon.

The Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] was developed for and included in the first federal economic stimulus package called the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March.

The program includes the loaning of money at low interest rates – 1% – to businesses from the Small Business Administration through financial institutions in order to keep the businesses receiving the loans from having to let some of their employees go during the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government shutdowns. The loans also include criteria to allow the loans to be forgiven if the businesses keep their employees.