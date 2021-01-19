Small Business Administration ready to help businesses navigate PPP applications

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina small businesses looking for help to make it through the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic have another chance to do so.
Gregg White, South Carolina district director for the Small Business Administration, provided an overview of the rollout of the latest paycheck protection program loans during a conference call held Tuesday afternoon.
The Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] was developed for and included in the first federal economic stimulus package called the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March.
The program includes the loaning of money at low interest rates – 1% – to businesses from the Small Business Administration through financial institutions in order to keep the businesses receiving the loans from having to let some of their employees go during the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government shutdowns. The loans also include criteria to allow the loans to be forgiven if the businesses keep their employees.
The CARES Act included $349 billion in appropriations for the protection program. These funds were exhausted by mid-April. There have since been additional appropriations to the program and some changes in the eligibility criteria within the program.
The PPP program was redesigned and also included in the consolidated appropriations bill that was signed into law by Trump on Dec. 27 after some back and forth between Trump, some Republicans and Democrats about the amount of the stimulus checks included in the bill.
The PPP program received another $284 billion for potentially forgivable loans.
White said the $284 billion includes both first draw and second draw loans.
First draw loans are loans to businesses that have not previously received a PPP loan. Second draw loans are loans to businesses that received a loan in the first program.
White said the first draw program started accepting applications on Jan. 13. He added that the first draws were limited to people applying through a community financial institution.
Community financial institutions are essentially defined by the Small Business Administration to include financial institutions that serve rural areas or minorities.
White said the second draw program started accepting loans on Jan. 19. This program is open to people applying through other financial institutions.
For more information on the program, visit sbapaycheck.com, contact a financial institution about the program or call the local Small Business Administration office at 803-765-5377.