Small-business group to support Bryan Braddock

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Republican mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock has the support of several local business owners.

The campaign announced the formation of the 26-member Small Business for Braddock committee Thursday morning.

“I am honored to have this outstanding group of small businesses support my campaign," Braddock said in an announcement. "As mayor I plan on developing a strong pro-business plan for our city which includes working to create more opportunities for small business and more jobs for our citizens.”

The group is chaired by David Fountain of the UPS store.

“Bryan is committed to expanding economic development to all parts of our city and helping our local small businesses grow and expand," Fountain said. "He's not afraid to get in the trenches to understand what needs to be done. As a small-business owner, I look forward to this type of leadership when he is our mayor. Leadership that will support the small-business engine that is so important to our community.”

It also includes three men who have previously sought or were elected to office.