Small-business group to support Bryan Braddock

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Republican mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock has the support of several local business owners.
The campaign announced the formation of the 26-member Small Business for Braddock committee Thursday morning.
“I am honored to have this outstanding group of small businesses support my campaign," Braddock said in an announcement. "As mayor I plan on developing a strong pro-business plan for our city which includes working to create more opportunities for small business and more jobs for our citizens.”
The group is chaired by David Fountain of the UPS store.
“Bryan is committed to expanding economic development to all parts of our city and helping our local small businesses grow and expand," Fountain said. "He's not afraid to get in the trenches to understand what needs to be done. As a small-business owner, I look forward to this type of leadership when he is our mayor. Leadership that will support the small-business engine that is so important to our community.”
It also includes three men who have previously sought or were elected to office.
Curtis Boyd, owner of Fitness World gyms, was elected mayor of Darlington in 2019. Also on the committee are Richard Skipper —he is a State Farm agent — who ran against S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. in 2016, and William Schofield, owner of Carolina Supply House, who ran in the Republican primary in the Florence County Council District 8 special election.
Other members include Susan Lee of the UPS Store, Robbie Lee of Masters Builders, Lesley Kirby of Lifetime Hearing, Chad & Jill Strawn of 9 Round Fitness, Steve Powers of SW Printing, Lloyd Mitchell of Heat Street, Realtor Gary Dauksch, insurance agent Derek Lowe, Dick Brown of Corporal Medical Services, Jimmy Deaton of Southern Hops Brewing Company, Corey Dixon of Dixon Pressure Washing, Sean Tanner of CPS LED Lighting, Brian Edwards of SwampFox Jiu-Jitsu, Bobby Tanner of Clean Eatz, Jason Weatherford of Extreme Fitness of Florence, Bobby Tanner of Crossfit 157, Chris McDonald of Pipeline Service Inc., Tommy Ewart of Palmetto Office Furniture, Edwin Croft of Clarke and Company, Susan Evans of Bionic Cleaning Products, Scott Brokaw of ILD Landscaping, Dave Hemmingsen of Water's Edge Enterprises LLC, and Matt Isgett of Eyecare of Florence.
Braddock faces Democrat Teresa Myers Ervin, currently a member of the City Council, in the race for mayor.
The election will be held Nov. 3. Absentee balloting opens Oct. 5.
