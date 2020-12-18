Smoking cooler leads to Florence motel's evacuation

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A smoking cooler Thursday night lead to the evacuation of guests from a Interstate 20/95 interchange motel.

Florence firefighters responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the Homewood Suites at 3450 West Radio Drive and arrived to find smoke on the first floor, according to a release from the agency.

Multiple crews entered the motel to search for the smoke's origin and located it atop a first-floor cooler -- all smoke and no fire.

Firefighters ventilated the building and had guests back inside in about 15 minutes.

All guests were able to safely evacuate the building and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Florence Police and medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.