Smoothie King soon to blend in on Pamplico Highway
A Smoothie King will be located in the former location of Jimmy Johns along the Pamplico Highway.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence will soon have its own Smoothie King again. 

A sign in the former Jimmy Johns location in a shopping center along the Pamplico Highway indicates that the location will soon become a Smoothie King franchise. 

The store features several types of smoothies broken down into six categories: get fit (made with protein-rich ingredients), stay slim (less than 350 calories per 20 ounces), be well (made with essential vitamins), take a break (standard smoothies) and kids. 

It will be across the street from the recently-opened Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers and two doors down from an opening-soon Gold Star Urgent Care. 

Smoothie King was founded in 1973. The company was acquired by Wan Kim in 2012. It currently has over 1,000 stores mostly in the United States but also with locations in South Korea – Kim is Korean – and Singapore.

Smoothie King is also the corporate sponsor of the New Orleans Pelicans' arena. 

The Pelicans currently feature Zion Williamson, a native of Florence. 

A Yelp listing indicates that a Smoothie King was once located where the Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is now on West Evans St. The closest locations are currently in Columbia, Pawleys Island and Charlotte. 

