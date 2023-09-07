FLORENCE, S.C. — Sneed Middle School students lined up at lunchtime on Wednesday to be the first to eat from the district’s new food truck.

Principal Jeffery Gaines said he was excited that his school was the first to host the truck, which is a collaboration between Florence School District One and Chartwells, the food service company that feeds students at all of the district’s schools.

“We know food trucks are hip right now, a different craze, so we’re providing this opportunity to encourage students to eat,” Gaines said. “We know that when students are well-fed, they’re focused on learning in class.”

Students were given a choice of pizza or a cheeseburger, along with fries, a fruit cup and milk. Before students got their food, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to unveil the truck to gathered district officials, school officials and local media.

“The food truck will allow us to serve a nutritional USDA- compliant lunch in a cool and innovative way for our students,” chief financial officer Laura Showe said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “How neat would it be for them to post that they’ve eaten from a food truck their lunch that day and share it on social media for all their friends.”

All students eat breakfast and lunch for free at Florence One Schools, and the food truck is included.

“We hope this encourages other to actually participate in our school lunch program,” Showe said.

The truck is equipped with a stove, an oven, a fridge, a fryer and more. Outside, a menu board displays that day’s meals, which will either be new meals that are being tested out or student favorites, according to Amanda Mendenhall, Chartwells’ southeast regional vice president.

“The food truck was just delivered toward the end of the summer, and so this is the first opportunity for us to get it out,” she said. “We’re going to be using it a lot this year to just do monotony breakers with the students so they have an opportunity to do something different outside the cafeteria.”

When testing out new items, students will be able to vote on their favorites, which may get added to the regular rotating menu, according to Mendenhall.

The food truck will also highlight Chartwells’ “Global Eats” program, which exposes students to authentic and nutritious food from around the world with recipes crafted by celebrity chefs.

Beyond just lunch, the food truck will help to teach children through Chartwells’ food education programs like Discovery Kitchen and Mood Boost, both of which teach students about cooking and nutrition.

Since partnering with Chartwells for the past four years, the district has made money from the food it serves the students, according to Showe. That money then gets reinvested into kitchen upgrades and projects like the food truck.

The food truck will be out at schools a few times a week, according to Mendenhall. She said logistics are being worked out on exactly when each school will be visited.

In addition to promoting healthy eating, the food truck can help schools with other initiatives. At Sneed Middle, Gaines said the food truck was being used to encourage students to wear their ID badges.