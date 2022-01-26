Snow in Pee Dee weekend weather forecast

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The weekend weather forecast calls for uncomfortably cold temperatures and snow. Of course. Why not?

As the forecast for the weekend stands, and there is moderate but increasing confidence this will happen, cooler air will move in Thursday ahead of rain on Friday as a low pressure system develops offshore, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

Rain is expected to transition to snow late Friday night to produce accumulation on elevated surfaces and grass, but little to no accumulation on ground-level roadways.

Cold temperatures on Saturday night could lead to re-freezing of melted snow and black ice on Sunday morning, though.

The weekend forecast calls for highs Saturday to be near 40, drop down to the teens Saturday night, climb to the mid 40s Sunday, into the mid 20s Sunday night and back into the mid 50s Monday.