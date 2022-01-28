 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow remains in Friday night, Saturday morning forecast
Snow remains in Friday night, Saturday morning forecast

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Winter weather advisories have been posted for Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, Bladen and Robeson counties in South and North Carolina ahead of a forecast winter storm expected to deposit up to an inch of snow Friday night.

The forecast calls for rain developing Friday and changing over to snow Friday night before clearing out Saturday and leaving bitterly cold temperatures in its wake.

Most travel impacts from the storm will be on bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways.

Saturday's forecast high of about 40 degrees under sunny skies should take care of any snow on roadways but overnight lows in the upper teens mean that melted snow could become black ice overnight.

The weather will start to warm Sunday into next week with temperatures into the mid-60s by Wednesday while overnight lows will start Sunday night at 26 and climb into the 50s.

Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday.

