DARLINGTON, S.C. — So-Lina, a family-run auction market established in 1973, is celebrating its 50th year in business.

The market’s auctioneer is Troy Stengel, who is helped by his sister, Jessie Stengel, and his wife, Renee Stengel. Troy and Jessie are the children of So-Lina’s original owner, the deceased Wesley Stengel.

“[Wesley Stengel] was in McBee for a long time,” Troy Stengel said. “It was a general merchandise auction, and he sold horses and cows and whatever — things like that — on Friday and Saturday nights and it just [kind of] progressed into this, and we got away from horses and cows and got into the general merchandise.”

Troy did not always run the auction: After his brother died of pancreatic cancer four years ago he took up the family business in his place.

“I’ve never really been much for responsibility, I guess,” Troy Stengel said. “I’ve always been kind of a wild child. The last four years have been a learning curve having to do everything: get it, haul it, fix it, cut the grass. Whatever needs to be done gets done.”

Troy picks up furniture from estates, people moving or from anyone who wants to sell it through So-Lina.

“It’s kind of like a treasure hunt,” So-Lina frequenter Odie Stokes said. “Every Monday you don’t know what you’re gonna get. There may be a whole field full of stuff you don’t want, and the next Monday you’ll be here for three hours, four hours, buying all kind of little treasures that you didn’t even know you wanted till you got here.”

So-Lina sells a variety of secondhand merchandise including coins, guns, and furniture.

“I’ve seen everything from a live wild turkey to a $1,000 coin,” Stokes said.

There are three areas to buy from on an auction day: the outside auction, the reserve line and the indoor auction.

The indoor auction and reserve line features items higher in value than those available in lines on the field. The indoor auction has high-quality furniture, coins, art and decorations that are in better condition than what can be found on the lawn. The reserve line can feature anything from chickens to motorcycles.

People who like an item up for bid in the outdoor auction can pull it to the side of the line to ensure that they get first bid on it, but they are not guaranteed to win the item.

Alongside celebrating its 50th year in business, So-Lina recently won one of SCNOW’s Best of the Pee Dee awards.

So-Lina is at 2085 Lamar Highway. Auctioning takes place every Monday morning beginning at 11, but merchandise can be examined beginning around 7.