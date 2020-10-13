Social Security recipients receiving 1.3% cost-of- living adjustment

Approximately 70 million Americans will be receiving more Social Security benefits in 2021.

The Social Security Administration announced Tuesday morning that the Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits will increase 1.3% in 2021.

The cost-of-living adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2021.

Increased payments to more than 8 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2020.

The Social Security Act ties the annual adjustment to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase to $142,800 from $137,700.

The earnings limit for workers who are younger than "full" retirement age will increase to $18,960.

The earnings limit for people reaching their “full” retirement age in 2021 will increase to $50,520.