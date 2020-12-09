Socially distanced Christmas delivered to Pee Dee Center residents

FLORENCE, S.C. — Every year Santa, with some help from his friends, visits the Pee Dee Center to deliver toys and cheer and to hang out with each house's residents for a while as the toys are distributed.
In the age of COVID that just wasn't going to happen.
Wednesday morning, though, the next best thing did.
With lights flashing and sirens wailing, a parade of Florence police and firefighters escorted Santa, who rode atop a Florence fire engine, on a parade through the center while residents stood outside their houses to watch and wave encouragement.
The parade made a complete circuit, officers and firefighters waving out their windows to the residents, and then made a second, half circuit, with a much more specific mission.
"This is all employees. Everybody stepped up this year," said Deputy Florence Fire Chief Henry Glover after more than a few SUVs were unloaded of their Christmas-present cargo. "This was a huge success, maybe more so than in years past."
Every October officials at the center send a Christmas wish list to the Florence Police Department, the Florence Fire Department, the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and employees at the Florence Federal Building and Palmetto Machine and Fabrication and the project starts.
In the past it has culminated with household visits where residents' names were called out and gifts delivered in person by Santa.
"This year, with the mindset of maintaining our safety and theirs, this is the best middle ground we could find," Glover said of the drive through.
"They may not get up close to Santa Claus, but we could give them as much as we could under the conditions," Glover said.
The gifts were organized by household in a community room at the center, where they joined a giant flat-screen television that nobody seemed to know how it had gotten there. They were later to be distributed to the houses and then to the residents.
