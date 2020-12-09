Socially distanced Christmas delivered to Pee Dee Center residents

FLORENCE, S.C. — Every year Santa, with some help from his friends, visits the Pee Dee Center to deliver toys and cheer and to hang out with each house's residents for a while as the toys are distributed.

In the age of COVID that just wasn't going to happen.

Wednesday morning, though, the next best thing did.

With lights flashing and sirens wailing, a parade of Florence police and firefighters escorted Santa, who rode atop a Florence fire engine, on a parade through the center while residents stood outside their houses to watch and wave encouragement.

The parade made a complete circuit, officers and firefighters waving out their windows to the residents, and then made a second, half circuit, with a much more specific mission.

"This is all employees. Everybody stepped up this year," said Deputy Florence Fire Chief Henry Glover after more than a few SUVs were unloaded of their Christmas-present cargo. "This was a huge success, maybe more so than in years past."