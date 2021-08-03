 Skip to main content
Society Hill pedestrian struck, killed Monday night
Society Hill pedestrian struck, killed Monday night

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking in the roadway outside of Darlington was struck and killed Monday night.

The 9:15 p.m. crash happened on South Main Street near Belle Vue Drive, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as WIlliam Mayo, 30, of Marion. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was struck by a north-bound SUV, Pye said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol and the coroner's office.

