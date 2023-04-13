FLORENCE, S.C. — A Minnesota-based sock company donated half of the profits it made from a recent partnership with McLeod Health back to the hospital.

Hippy Feet was commissioned by McLeod Health to make socks customized with McLeod Health colors and logo to celebrate the hospital’s transition to its new Epic Medical Record System.

On Thursday, Hippy Feet presented the McLeod Children’s Hospital HERO Fund with a check for $5,506.

“What you guys are doing here with your HERO Fund is changing lives, truly, and we are more than happy to support it,” said Michael Mader, co-founder of Hippy Feet. “Thank you for having us and thank you for this partnership.”

The McLeod Children’s Hospital HERO Fund helps to pay for expenses that may come up while children are in the hospital but that are not covered by insurance, like specialized car seats for children with disabilities or formula for babies going home from the neonatal intensive care unit.

HERO Fund coordinator Lauren McKinsey said the fund also helps pay for expenses that parents cannot pay for whatever reason.

“Recently, we cared for a set of twins in our pediatric intensive care unit who were homeless,” McKinsey said. “We were able to provide critical supplies and necessities for those twins that were going to stay with a relative.”

Supplies included a double stroller, an emergency care pack and two seats that helped with physical therapy, she said.

The HERO Fund also recently helped a teenager who suffered traumatic brain damage and was in the hospital for several months, missing her senior prom, according to McKinsey.

“We were able to give her a small prom right here in this lobby in the corner, and her date was actually able to come see her,” she said.

Hippy Feet donates half of all its profits to charities around the country that work to prevent and address youth homelessness.

“We are supporting your efforts to help folks with financial insecurity so that they don’t become homeless,” Mader said. “We want to help prevent homelessness before it becomes an issue.”

The partnership with McLeod Health, which Mader said he hopes to continue, is the first Hippy Feet has made with an organization in the southeastern United States.