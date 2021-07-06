Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. bringing 80 new jobs to Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Solstice Sleep Products, Inc., a wholesale mattress company, announced plans to create 80 new jobs in Marion County Tuesday.

“We are proud to work with the state of South Carolina and Marion County to expand our base of operations throughout the southeast, Solstice Sleep Product President Dennis Straily said. “Marion, South Carolina will help us secure our long-term growth plans with our dealer base and meet their growing business demands.”

Officials said the new operation will be the company’s sixth manufacturing facility opened in the last 10 years. The Marion site will produce mattresses and foundation sleep products under the Jamison brand and expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are all excited about Solstice Sleep Products, Inc. putting their faith and trust in Marion County,” Marion County Council Chairman John Q. Atkinson said.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. Marion County was also awarded a $900,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with costs.

Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III welcomed the announcement and business to the community.