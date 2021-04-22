 Skip to main content
Some Alligator Road residents to be without water April 28
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County residents living west of Interstate 95 on Alligator Road could be without water next Wednesday. 

The city of Florence announced Thursday afternoon that a water outage will occur in the 4000-4100 block of Alligator Road from I-95 to Southern Aire Road and on Bert Lane, Watts Lane, Burins Drive and Jackie Procter Road in order to complete needed utility relocations for the second phase of the Alligator Road widening project. 

The outage is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Notices of the outage will be hand delivered to the addresses of impacted customers.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control advises the affected residents to boil their water after their service has been restored. 

For more information, contact the city of Florence at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC at 843-661-4825.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

