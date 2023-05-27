Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — About a score of hardy individuals turned out Saturday in 50-degree temperatures and rain to place flags at the monuments of every grave site in Florence National Cemetery.

That number, said Carolyn Howard, cemetery director, was a pleasant surprise.

"Absolutely. I wasn't expecting anyone," she said. The phone calls I was getting, I told people who were calling trying to make sure we were here, don't feel obligated if the weather's bad. Please don't risk the safety of the kids."

The small number of attendees, compared to the about 100 who usually attend, made for a quiet outing with the noise of the falling rain, flapping flags and the clanging of a flag against the area's flag pole about the only sounds to be heard.

Attendees, many armored against the rain in winter coats and rain gear, kept backs bent and heads down as they gathered and placed flags in front of the markers — something challenging to do when they couldn't feel their fingers, one attendee said.

The annual event includes a small parade across National Cemetery Road to get from the new section of the cemetery to the old section to flag the graves.

The cemetery staff Friday, before the rain hit, went out and flagged the old section of the cemetery as a safety measure.

"I just didn't want, in this weather, the potential of a major storm, I just didn't want any little kid to cross the street to get that done," Howard said.

A high-pressure system over the area kept cool moist air in place while a weak low-pressure system moved on shore and spun cool, moist air into the area from the Atlantic to make Saturday miserable.

A forecaster with the Wilmington office of the National Weather Service said that high-pressure system helped keep the weather from being worse by making sure that none of the heavy rain off shore made it any closer than about 20 miles from the coast.

The weather should noticeably improve Monday morning in time for the 8 a.m. Run for the Heroes and 10 a.m. Memorial Day remembrance at Florence National Cemetery, the forecaster said.

"Everybody's praying, 10 a.m., come on down," Howard said.

As for the volunteers who placed flags, "I'm so grateful for this community and the tremendous support they give us no matter what the conditions are," Howard said.