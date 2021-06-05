Some businesses in Pee Dee experience shortage of applicants for available jobs

“Before I bought my first store last year, I worked at corporate for Papa John’s,” he said.

Johnson said it was fun work until this crisis.

“This is taking the fun out of it,” he said. “I really am a great person to work for.”

Mainstream Boutique

At least one Florence business, Mainstream Boutique on Evans Street, isn’t having a problem.

Owner Agathoula Gioldasis said she hasn’t had to hire anyone.

“I know a lot of others are having a hard time,” she said.

Chamber

“I think the problem in hiring for retail services and in many other industries have been impacted by a variety of concerns,” said Mike Miller, the president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “Many potential employees have not been comfortable entering the workplace up until now due to COVID-19 concerns. Others have had issues arranging childcare, while others have become accustomed to working from home and are being more selective.

“Clearly, many have relied on stimulus payments and extended unemployment checks to meet their living expenses and have chosen not to enter the workplace yet.

“In the end, employers might have to increase wages and adjust benefits to attract quality applicants. And, that will likely result in an increase in the cost of goods and services over the long haul,” Miller said. “Most will see improvements in applicants over the next six months. In the meantime, it is a struggle for most businesses to resume normal business practices.”