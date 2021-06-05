Some businesses in Pee Dee experience shortage of applicants for available jobs

FLORENCE, S.C. – “Now hiring” signs are everywhere as businesses attempt to return to normal after a year of restrictions, layoffs and shut downs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospitality industry is one of those hardest hit by a worker shortage.
Chad Patterson, vice president of Raldex Hospitality Group, said, “We are like everyone else. We are struggling.”
He said reservations are picking up, and now that guests are coming back, staffing to take care of the increase in guests has become a problem.
The job shortage is not just in low-wage jobs but in hourly and salary positions as well, Patterson said. Vacancies exist in all areas from housekeeping to the front desk, he said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Patterson said, the company did have to lay off workers, but once personal protection materials became available, Raldex was able to bring back those who wanted to return.
He said Raldex is fortunate to have an excellent group of employees. He said employees are doing what they can to help during the shortage of workers.
“We are cross-training employees to work in other areas,” Patterson said.
He said Raldex hotels located next to each other are sharing employees when needed.
Before the pandemic, Patterson said, the company had some positions to fill but could find people to hire and train for specific jobs. Now, he said, if someone takes the job, they may work a couple of days and quit, he said.
“People appear content to stay at home,” Patterson said.
He said the federal coronavirus supplemental payments program is a big issue with people not wanting to return to work. He said Gov. Henry McMaster’s ending of South Carolina’s participation in the federal coronavirus supplemental payments program on June 30 should help the hiring situation in South Carolina.
“Our hope is that we will see more applicants coming in to find work,” Patterson said.
Raldex is offering enticing benefit packages to people who apply for jobs. Patterson said it offers competitive wages, paid vacations, sick leave and health care.
McCall Farms
The labor market is tough right now after a year of COVID, said Darryl Davids, vice president of human resources at McCall Farms, canners, freezers and growers of vegetables and fruits. Businesses are reopening, rehiring and finding a shortage of applicants to fill available positions, especially with the skills necessary to do the jobs, he said.
“I commute from Society Hill to Effingham daily, and I see more help-wanted signs than I have hair on my head,” Davids said.
“It is my responsibility to make sure we are adequately staffed across the board from forklift operators to supervisors,” he said. “We have had a shortage of workers at different times of the year, but the pandemic has accelerated it. Surprisingly, there is a shortage across the board from the general laborer making $12 to $14 to skilled, equipment operators who with overtime are making between $40,000 to $50,000 a year.”
These jobs come with solid, full benefits packages, including 401K, great jobs right here in Effingham, South Carolina, Davids said. He said they also hire highly skilled electricians, electronic and mechanical engineers with overtime and bonuses who make from $60,000 to $80,000 per year.
Where are these folks? Why is there a shortage of applicants?
Davids said there is a lot of competition for skilled workers, and parents with good intentions are pushing their children to four-year liberal arts colleges instead of two-year technical colleges where specific skills are taught.
“I had someone come in for a job the other day who graduated cum laude with a degree in Russian literature,” Davids said. “We encourage young people to find their passion and pursue it whether that is working with their hands or in an office.”
However, Davids said, some degrees translate better in job opportunities than others.
He said a person with mechanical or driving skills will probably have a job for life. He said such people may change employers occasionally, but the skills will feed them and their family.
“And, by the way, you can read Russian literature in your time off,” he said.
Davids said there appears to be a shortage of workers across the Pee Dee and in various sectors of industry and business.
“I believe for our area our governor has made the right choice – the decision to eliminate the $300 supplement. I wish he would have taken it a second step further as did Montana and given an incentive to get back to work now,” Davids said.
He said the elimination of the federal supplement unemployment program won’t occur until June 30, and that might be a little late for his industry.
“We need help now,” he said. “We have a perishable crop.
“We are busy now, but when sweet potatoes and peanuts start coming in, we will be wide open.
“We don’t have three or four months for this to run its course. We have to have help. We can’t stop the growing process. I’ve been in HR for 35 years, and I have never seen anything like it.”
However, Davids is hopeful. He said the number of job applicants has increased in the past three or four weeks, and he is hoping more people will start applying for jobs once the supplemental unemployment program ends.
Davids said he believes people want to work, to earn for themselves and their families. He said most people don’t want to be dependent on the government for a handout.
“We have jobs,” he said. “We have a great business. We do promotions from within. We do not have layoffs. People have worked here for 20 to 40 years.”
Davids said people can start on the production line and work their way up at McCall Farms.
“The Swink family is committed to promotion from within. It is all about family,” Davids said.
McCall Farms recently entered in an agreement with the United States Army to hire veterans when possible.
UPS
During the pandemic, people have relied on businesses like UPS for delivery of goods.
David Fountain, group operations/co-owner of The UPS Store in Florence, says the company has had difficulty finding workers to keep up with its growth. The group owns stores in Florence, Sumter, Conway and Charleston.
“We remained open during the pandemic,” Fountain said. “Our business was very strong last year, and we have continued to show growth in 2021.”
Fountain said they were considered an “essential business” during the pandemic shutdown. He said they were actually better off during the pandemic than they have been in the last several weeks. He said at times they have had a shortage of workers due to an associate being quarantined because of COVID exposure.
In Florence and Charleston, Fountain said, they are having a difﬁcult time ﬁnding candidates to interview.
“I think part of the problem is that we have a system in place right now that rewards you for not working,” Fountain said. “The other thing, which I don’t want to necessarily call it a problem, but more of an opportunity, is that people have choices right now. There are so many businesses that need help right now that a worker may decide to take a new career path. Some of the openings that we have now are due to people deciding to do something different. We applaud an associate that moves on to something they feel is more in line with their career path.”
Fountain said he hopes Gov. McMaster’s ending South Carolina’s participation in the federal coronavirus supplemental payment program will help ease the shortage of applicants for jobs.
“Either that or people will just get tired of staying at home or miss interaction with co-workers,” he said. “Hopefully those that may have been hesitant about ﬁnding a job will realize all the opportunities that are out there for them. I’ve got to believe that there are still a majority of people out there that ﬁnd it satisfying and rewarding to go to work.”
Pepsi
Les Ward, the general sales manager of Pepsi of Florence, said Pepsi is entering the summer season, when it normally hires additional workers, with a shortage of applicants.
“This is the worst I have seen,” he said.
Ward said there is an incentive not to work and that is the biggest negative effect on hiring at this time.
Ward said Pepsi didn’t lay off employees during the past year due to the pandemic. It did shift employees to other roles.
“We followed CDC guidelines and offered vaccines on site,” he said. “We kept everyone working.”
Ward said the company has a shortage of truck drivers.
“I think the biggest problem is the incentive to work is reduced,” Ward said.
Restaurants
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of workers from the kitchen to the wait staff to delivery drivers and managers. Some restaurants are offering hiring bonuses to entice people to apply.
RedBone Alley general manager David Poland said the restaurant has experienced a worker shortage, but that has been improving in the past week or so. He said that during the spring it had to close a day a week for two weeks because it didn’t have enough staff to cover seven days.
For a while, he said applications dried up. He said people would look interested but wouldn’t show up for the interview. Now the restaurant has many more applicants.
“We are getting close to where we want to be,” Poland said.
He said the federal coronavirus supplemental payments program played a huge part in people not wanting to work. He said some people are being paid an “awful lot of money not to work.” It is hard to compete with that.
Shannon Brannon, the owner of Apple Annie’s and the Birds Nest, said with business picking up the shortages in help due to the pandemic are subsiding somewhat. He said his wait staff is OK, but he still needs more help in the kitchen.
“It is starting to get better,” Brannon said. “When the handouts started, the kids walked away.”
Brannon said with the personal protection equipment, the business was able to pay everyone who stayed and didn’t have to lay anyone off.
“We might have lost four or five people,” Brannon said. “I understand people who are relying on the money don’t want to give it up, but it is really impacting small businesses.”
Others have not fared as well.
Frustrating, heart-breaking and puzzling are how Chris Johnson, the owner of Papa John’s in Hartsville, describes the hiring situation.
“It has been bad, very bad,” Johnson said. “I actually had to close because I didn’t have any help.”
Johnson said it started when the stimulus checks were issued; everyone quit. As of a week ago, Johnson had five employees and was opening three days a week – Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Johnson said he doesn’t have any drivers, so delivery service has been suspended. He said pizza restaurants always have some trouble with delivery drivers, but nothing like he has seen in recent months.
“I’ve got ads everywhere,” Johnson said. “I’m willing to pay $9 to $10 an hour for inside help, $12-$15 for managers. I’ve even offered $1,000 a week for a general manager, but no one has applied.”
Johnson said the situation has gotten desperate.
“I’ve thought about closing,” he said. “I don’t want to. I love the community. It is really heartbreaking.”
Johnson opened in August 2020 during the pandemic. He said business was good, even surpassing what the previous owner had done.
“When the extended unemployment coverage came, everything went downhill,” he said. “I think McMaster’s refusal of the federal pandemic-based supplement to jobless benefits will help. I think McMaster will help us.”
Johnson said he worked his way up in the Papa John group. He started out as a delivery driver in August 2012.
“Before I bought my first store last year, I worked at corporate for Papa John’s,” he said.
Johnson said it was fun work until this crisis.
“This is taking the fun out of it,” he said. “I really am a great person to work for.”
Mainstream Boutique
At least one Florence business, Mainstream Boutique on Evans Street, isn’t having a problem.
Owner Agathoula Gioldasis said she hasn’t had to hire anyone.
“I know a lot of others are having a hard time,” she said.
Chamber
“I think the problem in hiring for retail services and in many other industries have been impacted by a variety of concerns,” said Mike Miller, the president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “Many potential employees have not been comfortable entering the workplace up until now due to COVID-19 concerns. Others have had issues arranging childcare, while others have become accustomed to working from home and are being more selective.
“Clearly, many have relied on stimulus payments and extended unemployment checks to meet their living expenses and have chosen not to enter the workplace yet.
“In the end, employers might have to increase wages and adjust benefits to attract quality applicants. And, that will likely result in an increase in the cost of goods and services over the long haul,” Miller said. “Most will see improvements in applicants over the next six months. In the meantime, it is a struggle for most businesses to resume normal business practices.”