FLORENCE, S.C. — Next school year, 26 current employees of Florence One Schools will no longer have a job. Many of them are teachers who are no longer eligible to teach.

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees members voted Thursday to accept the superintendent's recommendations for hiring, rehiring and ending of contracts. The district employs 2,400 people in total.

Superintendent Richard O'Malley said all but two of the people whose contracts are not being renewed are teachers who did not pass the Praxis test within two years. Because they did not pass the test, they are not certified to teach.

“If you can’t do it by two years, I can no longer have you working in the district,” O’Malley said.

The district pays for online and in-house courses for these teachers, he said.

Board member Bryan Chapman alleged that an employee at Southside Middle School was being removed as retaliation for talking to a Florence One Schools Board of Trustees member. That person was not included on the list of 26 employees being voted on.

According to O’Malley, the position is never voted on by the board.

O’Malley said that the position was being paid for with Title 1 federal money that is given out to schools based on the number of low-income students who attend the school. Each year, school principals make a plan on how to spend the money.

The money that was previously allocated for that position was moved “closer to the classroom,” which is why the position is being removed, O’Malley said on Friday.

When reached for comment on Friday, Chapman declined, saying that the “window of opportunity is gone now.”

Under board policy, names were not given.

During the vote on hiring new personnel, E.J. McIver said he was concerned about an assistant principal position, but not necessarily the person in it.

Because the board was unable to discuss specifics, it is unclear what he was referring to, but board Chairman Porter Stewart said the vote was not about positions but about people.

McIver still voted against the resolution, saying that the position possibly put the district in legal issues. Stewart said the board will deal with any issues that come up if there is a problem.

Board members voted with little discussion to approve a field trip, the second reading of minor policy revisions, a contract with a new custodial company and a routine bond resolution.