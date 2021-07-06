Some Timmonsville residents considering lawsuit over cancelation of school board election

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A group of citizens from the Timmonsville community might sue over the cancellation of elections for three school board seats.
Gary Burgess, the representative of the remaining members of the Florence Four board, said at Tuesday's meeting of the board that members of the community had spoken with an attorney about a suit against South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
He said he had spoken with an attorney who told him the state department's decision not to hold an election was unconstitutional.
The constitutionality of the department's decision is unclear.
Members of the Timmonsville community maintain they were denied representation by the cancellation of the election.
However, four members of the board were elected (Darrell McFadden and Misty Hopkins) or reelected in 2019 (Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Derrick Echols) to at-large seats, meaning the district does have at least some representation.
It also could be possible to argue that the department's decision to cancel the election would act as a de facto changing of the size of the board, something South Carolina law leaves up to the General Assembly and, therefore, constitutes an unconstitutional delegation of power from the legislative branch of the government to the executive branch.
A response of the state department of education is likely to be that that the elections would have been moot, because the board members don't have any power whatsoever.
It is also not clear whether such a lawsuit would be considered timely.
Burgess also talked to the board about the potential to use the Timmonsville High School building as a charter school. His presentation implied that the board could simply partner with a charter school board and apply to create a charter school that would continue to serve as Timmonsville High School.
However, the Florence Four cannot partner with anyone to create a charter school. The budget proviso Spearman used to take over the district allocates responsibility for charter schools to the state department of education.
Thus, a hypothetical charter school board probably would have to apply through either the South Carolina Public Charter School District or Erskine College's charter program.
At the meeting, the board also unanimously voted to pay Burgess for five days a week of work when they have control over the funds to do so. l