Some Timmonsville residents considering lawsuit over cancellation of school board election

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A group of residents of the Timmonsville community might sue over the cancellation of elections for three school board seats.

Gary Burgess, the representative of the remaining members of the Florence Four board, said at Tuesday's meeting of the board that members of the community had spoken with an attorney about a suit against South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

He said he had spoken with an attorney who told him the state department's decision not to hold an election was unconstitutional.

The constitutionality of the department's decision is unclear.

Members of the Timmonsville community maintain they were denied representation by the cancellation of the election.

However, four members of the board were elected (Darrell McFadden and Misty Hopkins) or reelected in 2019 (Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Derrick Echols) to at-large seats, meaning the district does have at least some representation.

