Son charged with Lake City father's Friday morning shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. − A Lake City man has been charged with the shooting death of his father early Friday morning at the father's Lake City residence.
Mason Christopher Yarborough, 21, of 2838 Lake City Highway, is charged with one count of murder and is awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit court judge at a future date, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Donald C. Yarborough, 49.
There was a "verbal altercation" prior to the elder Yarborough being killed, according to the sheriff's office release.
The younger Yarborough left the residence following the shooting and was taken into custody without incident shortly following the killing, according to the release.
