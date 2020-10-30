 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Son charged with Lake City father's Friday morning shooting death
0 comments

Son charged with Lake City father's Friday morning shooting death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. − A Lake City man has been charged with the shooting death of his father early Friday morning at the father's Lake City residence.

Mason Christopher Yarborough, 21, of 2838 Lake City Highway, is charged with one count of murder and is awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit court judge at a future date, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Donald C. Yarborough, 49.

There was a "verbal altercation" prior to the elder Yarborough being killed, according to the sheriff's office release.

The younger Yarborough left the residence following the shooting and was taken into custody without incident shortly following the killing, according to the release.

Mason Christopher Yarborough

Mason Christopher Yarborough
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert