Sonoco losing one vice president, adding two others

Thompson has headed Sonoco’s marketing efforts since 2013. She joined the company in 2006 and became North American division vice president and general manager of tubes and cores and later Sonoco Recycling. She was elected a corporate officer in 2011 and became North American rigid paper containers vice president. Thompson is a graduate of Penn State with a bachelor's of science degree in metallurgy and has earned a Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification.

“It is impossible to capture all the contributions Marcy has brought to Sonoco during her 15-year career," said Howard Coker, president and CEO. "In addition to running three of our businesses, she has focused our marketing efforts and led the development of the company’s iPS Studio, our centerpiece innovation, research and development center on our Hartsville campus. A valued member of our Executive Committee, Marcy has served as a liaison between Clemson University and the University of South Carolina and has been a strong advocate for our diversity and inclusion programs while personally mentoring more than 200 developing leaders. We wish her all the best as she looks forward to retirement.”