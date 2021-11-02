Sonoco losing one vice president, adding two others

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sonoco is losing one vice president and adding two more.
The company announced Tuesday morning that Marcy Thompson, its vice president of marketing and innovation, would retire at the end of the calendar year.
Thompson has headed Sonoco’s marketing efforts since 2013. She joined the company in 2006 and became North American division vice president and general manager of tubes and cores and later Sonoco Recycling. She was elected a corporate officer in 2011 and became North American rigid paper containers vice president. Thompson is a graduate of Penn State with a bachelor's of science degree in metallurgy and has earned a Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification.
“It is impossible to capture all the contributions Marcy has brought to Sonoco during her 15-year career," said Howard Coker, president and CEO. "In addition to running three of our businesses, she has focused our marketing efforts and led the development of the company’s iPS Studio, our centerpiece innovation, research and development center on our Hartsville campus. A valued member of our Executive Committee, Marcy has served as a liaison between Clemson University and the University of South Carolina and has been a strong advocate for our diversity and inclusion programs while personally mentoring more than 200 developing leaders. We wish her all the best as she looks forward to retirement.”
The company promoted Ernest Haynes to vice president of North American rigid paper containers and Russell Grissett to vice president of global flexible packaging effective Monday.
Both were elected to the positions by the company's board of directors.
Haynes previously served as division vice president and general manager of North American rigid paper containers. He has also served as division vice president and general manager of North American tubes and cores. He is an alumnus of The Wharton School’s Executive General Management program and a 1997 graduate of Clemson with a bachelor's of science in industrial engineering. In his 24 years with Sonoco, he’s held numerous leadership roles within both the consumer and industrial divisions. Haynes also leads Sonoco’s Corporate Customer Experience Council.
Grissett previously served as division vice president and general manager of global flexibles. He has also served as division vice president and general manager of protective solutions. Grissett began his career in the consumer sector of Sonoco and has held several leadership positions in sales, marketing and operations. He received a bachelor's of science in industrial engineering from Auburn. Grissett serves on the executive committee and board of directors for the Flexibles Packaging Association. He joined the Company in 1993.
Both Haynes and Grissett report to Vice President Jeff Tomaszewski, North America Consumer and Global Rigid Paper Containers.