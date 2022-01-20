Sonoco raising uncoated recycled paperboard price

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sonoco is once again raising its prices on uncoated recycled paperboard.
The company headquartered in Hartsville announced Thursday afternoon that it was increasing the price by $50 per ton due to large order demand and inflationary price increases.
Paperboard refers to packaging material that is paper based. Uncoated recycled paperboard is produced during paper manufacturing processes. It is used for packing various products.
The increase follows increases made in September, November 2020 and March 2020.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
