Sonoco to add 16 positions

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sonoco is preparing to add 16 new positions at its Hartsville facility.

The company announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be building a new offline winding operation to reduce paper finishing and warehouse complexity and cost, adding 16 new positions for the line. Sonoco also announced Wednesday that two other machines at the plant will be shutdown depending on market conditions and when the new machine becomes operational and that it was constructing a 102,000 square foot warehouse at the Hartsville facility.

The addition of the new line is part of the company’s $115 million Project Horizon. The project seeks to convert a Hartsville machine to produce a wide range of high-value paper grades with the goal of making the machine the lowest cost machine in the world for that use. It is expected to give $30 million in annual cost savings by 2023. The conversion of the machine is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2022 (next summer).

The project also includes the construction of a new stock prep system to provide 650 tons of recycled material to the machines. The new system is expected to be online by October.

