 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sonoco to add 16 positions
0 Comments

Sonoco to add 16 positions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sonoco is preparing to add 16 new positions at its Hartsville facility.

The company announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be building a new offline winding operation to reduce paper finishing and warehouse complexity and cost, adding 16 new positions for the line. Sonoco also announced Wednesday that two other machines at the plant will be shutdown depending on market conditions and when the new machine becomes operational and that it was constructing a 102,000 square foot warehouse at the Hartsville facility.

The addition of the new line is part of the company’s $115 million Project Horizon. The project seeks to convert a Hartsville machine to produce a wide range of high-value paper grades with the goal of making the machine the lowest cost machine in the world for that use. It is expected to give $30 million in annual cost savings by 2023. The conversion of the machine is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2022 (next summer).

The project also includes the construction of a new stock prep system to provide 650 tons of recycled material to the machines. The new system is expected to be online by October.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert