Souls to the Polls events scheduled for Monday in Florence
Souls to the Polls events scheduled for Monday in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Souls to the Polls event scheduled for Monday in Florence will have two parts. 

S.C. Rep. Terry Alexander of Florence said all churches, but particularly churches that have large percentages of African American members, are invited to try to get as many members to vote at the polls between noon and 1 p.m. Monday. 

The first part of the Souls to the Polls event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Kingdom Living Temple located at 705 South Irby St. 

The second part is scheduled for noon Monday at 1100 Clement St.

The Souls to the Polls events is sponsored by Carolina for All, New Alpha CDC, Center for Common Ground Group, The Whitney M. Slater Foundation and Action Together Pee Dee.

For additional information about this event, call 843-468-5265.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

