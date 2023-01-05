South Arts Exhibit bringing local artists and community to Gately Gallery

The South Arts exhibition will have its reception on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Francis Marion University’s Steven F. Gately Gallery, to bring a closer sense of southern community to the area.

“The South Arts Southern Prize and State Fellowship Exhibit will feature nine different artists, or state artist fellows, from the nine southern states. Brittany Watkins is the South Carolina Artist Fellow, so we will be featuring her in the front window,” said Dawn Fenimore, the Gallery Coordinator.

The nine artists will be featured in the gallery at the same time, with opening day on January 12, the reception on the 19, and the closing day on February 24. Each artist will have their own space and a small description of their art.

“The South Arts exhibit will have a lot of installation pieces and we have some hanging sculptures, so it will be very interesting,” said Fenimore.

South Arts does not have a specific theme or material limit, so each artist’s work will be unique to their style and creativity.

The Gately Gallery will have five more exhibitions for the year. After South Arts, there will be Lobotomy (painting) by Lino Azevedo, and Get Home Safely (painting) by Malik Greene from March 14 to April 21, 2023. SOS, sum of all the hidden thoughts (painting) by Jan Chenoweth from May 9 to June 16, 2023.

Following SOS will be Feed Me (paintings) by Julia Deckman, and Small Works (paintings) by the Florence Regional Arts Alliance from June 27 to August 11, during Small Works, the art will be available to purchase. A Retrospective (painting) by Robert Garey from August 29 to October 20, 2023. And there will then be the FMU Faculty Exhibit (multiple mediums) from October 31 to December 15, 2023.

All exhibitions are family friendly, and all of the receptions are open and free to the public.

“We are trying to do more things, host more groups and get more involved with the Downtown Development Partnership and the community,” said Fenimore.

To be more involved, volunteer, get more information, or if you are interested in being hosted by the Gately Gallery, email GatelyGallery@fmarion.edu, call (843) 661-4638, or visit the Gallery at 142 N. Dargan St, Florence, SC.