South Carolina, 12 other states receive win in suit over American Rescue Plan's tax mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina and 12 other states have won the first battle in a challenges to the American Rescue Plan's mandate that would ban states from lowering taxes if they accept the money from the plan.

Northern District of Alabama Chief Judge L. Scott Coogler, an appointee of George W. Bush, ruled Tuesday that the mandate inflicts injury to the 13 states involved in the suit because the American Rescue Plan intrudes on the states' powers to tax their citizens.

Alabama is split into three federal district courts: northern, middle and southern. All three districts are members of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that also includes Florida and Georgia.

The suit was led by West Virginia. Other states involved are Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah.

“We knew this tax mandate on the states was clearly unconstitutional and we’re grateful a federal court agrees,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “This is a win for taxpayers, the states, the Constitution and the rule of law.”