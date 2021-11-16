South Carolina, 12 other states receive win in suit over American Rescue Plan's tax mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina and 12 other states have won the first battle in a challenges to the American Rescue Plan's mandate that would ban states from lowering taxes if they accept the money from the plan.
Northern District of Alabama Chief Judge L. Scott Coogler, an appointee of George W. Bush, ruled Tuesday that the mandate inflicts injury to the 13 states involved in the suit because the American Rescue Plan intrudes on the states' powers to tax their citizens.
Alabama is split into three federal district courts: northern, middle and southern. All three districts are members of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that also includes Florida and Georgia.
The suit was led by West Virginia. Other states involved are Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah.
“We knew this tax mandate on the states was clearly unconstitutional and we’re grateful a federal court agrees,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “This is a win for taxpayers, the states, the Constitution and the rule of law.”
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Included in the plan was $350 billion for state and local governments. Of that money, $195.3 billion goes to states and Washington, D.C.
It contains three limiting provisions: states must use the funds to offset the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and government mandated shutdowns, states can't put the money into pension funds and states can't use the money to offset losses from lowering their taxes.
Tuesday's ruling could be appealed to the 11th Circuit.