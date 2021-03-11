South Carolina, 40 other states settle medical debt collection company data breach lawsuit

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is one of 41 states that have reached a settlement over a data breach at the American Medical Collection Agency.

The personal information of 55,799 South Carolina residents was exposed in the data breach in 2019. The settlement reached Thursday will result in privacy enhancements in the future.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the state was among the 41 states to settle with the company regarding the 2019 data breach that exposed the personal information of up to 21 million Americans.

The company specialized in small-balance medical debt collection primarily for laboratories and medical testing facilities. An unauthorized user gained access to AMCA’s internal system from Aug. 1, 2018 through March 30, 2019. The company failed to detect the intrusion, despite warnings from banks that processed its payments. The unauthorized user was able to collect a wide variety of personal information, including Social Security numbers, payment card information, and, in some instances, names of medical tests and diagnostic codes.