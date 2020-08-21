South Carolina again approaches 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a brief reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases, South Carolina is now approaching the 1,000 threshold as the number of confirmed cases continues to climb along with the number of deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday announced 967 new confirmed cases and 55 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 52 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Friday reported 119 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Florence County had 44 cases and three probable, Williamsburg County had 18 cases and two probable, Marion County 16 cases, Darlington County had 15 cases, Chesterfield County 14 cases and Marlboro and Dillon counties with six cases each.
Florence County reported two deaths, Darlington Dillon and Marion counties each reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,135, probable cases to 1,243, confirmed deaths to 2,339, and 120 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
FMU reports no new cases but an increase in the state's rate of spread to .83. Anything less than one indicates a decrease in the spread of the virus.
Currently, there are 267 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Thursday, a total of 966,634 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,436 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.0%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
South Carolina hospitals reported an 81.7% bed utilization rate, 78.03% ICU bed utilization rate and a 36.25% ventilator utilization. There are 8,351 beds occupied 1,079 of them occupied by COVID patients, 1,147 ICU beds occupied, 589 ventilators in use and 160 of those used by COVID patients.
Florence County has 66 hospital beds currently available, Darlington County has 32, Chesterfield County 14, Dillon County four and Marion County six.
